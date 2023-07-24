July 24, 2023 05:25 am | Updated 05:25 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila wing members staged a protest alleging that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)-led State government has failed to control crimes against women in the State, at the TDP office here on Sunday.

The protested by sporting facemasks of MLAs, Ministers and other leaders of the ruling party.

The women alleged that ever since YSRCP formed the government in the State, the crimes against women had been on the rise and that the government’s apathy and negligence in solving the issues of women was responsible for it. T

The protesting TDP women activists also decried that many YSRCP leaders have been humiliating women and using vulgar language to target them on social media.

TDP mahila wing district president S. Anantha Lakshmi said that the YSRCP leaders have been targeting their Telugu Mahila State president V. Anitha as she had been highlighting the problems being faced by women in the State. The women wing members would not remain silent if the YSRCP leaders continued to harass her, she warned.

The members also pointed out that the government had also cheated women by failing to keep its promise of imposing prohibition. They said the women in the State would teach YSRCP a fitting lesson in the coming elections.

