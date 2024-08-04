TDP will win MLC seat, says Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh

Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh has said that the NDA will win the MLC seat under local bodies’ quota in this region, and the name of the candidate will be finalised soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters at his camp office here on Sunday, Mr. Ramesh said that the TDP candidate will contest the election on behalf of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will finalise the name of the candidate by Monday (August 5)

Six-lane road

He said that construction of a six-lane road between Tuni and Rajamahendravaram has been approved by the Centre, and a parallel road between Tuni and Kothavalasa via Narsipatnam, Chodavaram and Madugula is also in the proposal stage.

Mr. Ramesh said that the Anakapalli railway station will also be modernised soon as the Railway Minister responded positively to his appeal for this station’s redevelopment when he met in Delhi during the recent Parliament session. He said that he had also raised the issue of halting of trains at Elamanchili, Tuni and Anakapalli railway stations with the Railway Minister.

Regarding the damaged roads, he said that the District Collector was asked to allocate funds from disaster management funds for the repair of roads damaged due to rains in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.