ADVERTISEMENT

TDP will win MLC seat, says Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh

Published - August 04, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Anakapalli

‘TDP chief will finalise the candidate by August 5’

The Hindu Bureau

Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh

Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh has said that the NDA will win the MLC seat under local bodies’ quota in this region, and the name of the candidate will be finalised soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters at his camp office here on Sunday, Mr. Ramesh said that the TDP candidate will contest the election on behalf of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will finalise the name of the candidate by Monday (August 5)

Six-lane road

He said that construction of a six-lane road between Tuni and Rajamahendravaram has been approved by the Centre, and a parallel road between Tuni and Kothavalasa via Narsipatnam, Chodavaram and Madugula is also in the proposal stage.

Mr. Ramesh said that the Anakapalli railway station will also be modernised soon as the Railway Minister responded positively to his appeal for this station’s redevelopment when he met in Delhi during the recent Parliament session. He said that he had also raised the issue of halting of trains at Elamanchili, Tuni and Anakapalli railway stations with the Railway Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Regarding the damaged roads, he said that the District Collector was asked to allocate funds from disaster management funds for the repair of roads damaged due to rains in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US