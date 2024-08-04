GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP will win MLC seat, says Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh

‘TDP chief will finalise the candidate by August 5’

Published - August 04, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau
Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh

Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh has said that the NDA will win the MLC seat under local bodies’ quota in this region, and the name of the candidate will be finalised soon.

Speaking to reporters at his camp office here on Sunday, Mr. Ramesh said that the TDP candidate will contest the election on behalf of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will finalise the name of the candidate by Monday (August 5)

Six-lane road

He said that construction of a six-lane road between Tuni and Rajamahendravaram has been approved by the Centre, and a parallel road between Tuni and Kothavalasa via Narsipatnam, Chodavaram and Madugula is also in the proposal stage.

Mr. Ramesh said that the Anakapalli railway station will also be modernised soon as the Railway Minister responded positively to his appeal for this station’s redevelopment when he met in Delhi during the recent Parliament session. He said that he had also raised the issue of halting of trains at Elamanchili, Tuni and Anakapalli railway stations with the Railway Minister.

Regarding the damaged roads, he said that the District Collector was asked to allocate funds from disaster management funds for the repair of roads damaged due to rains in the district.

