TDP will return to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024, asserts Md. Nazeer

Lokesh has learnt of the problems being faced by people and is incorporating them in the party’s manifesto for 2024, says State general secretary

August 31, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leaders taking out a padayatra on the occasion of Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra completing 200 days, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

TDP leaders taking out a padayatra on the occasion of Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra completing 200 days, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State general secretary Md. Nazeer has predicted that the party would return to power in the State after the 2024 elections, going by the success of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra, which completed 2,710 km and 200 days on August 31.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Nazeer said that while exposing the YSRCP government on its failures, Mr. Lokesh learnt about the problems being faced by people during his padayatra, and also came up with solutions to address them. He gave the people a concrete roadmap of what the TDP would do if it were voted to power.

The issues raised by people during the yatra were being incorporated in the party’s election manifesto, Mr. Nazeer said, adding that the party leaders have set a target of reaching out to 1 crore people over the next 45 days starting from September 1.

TDP minority cell leader China Rahaman said that the minorities were boldly telling Mr. Lokesh of the attacks allegedly being committed against them by YSRCP leaders. He said that the minorities were confident that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu would become the Chief Minister again, and alleviate their problems.

Party leaders Sheik Rahmatullah, Mohammad Ghouse, Botta Paradesi Yadav, Abdul Hanish, Zafrullah, Chintapalli Pola Rao and D. Pratap were present.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

