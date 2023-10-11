ADVERTISEMENT

TDP will leave no stone unturned for release of Chandrababu Naidu from judicial remand, says party leader in Anakapalli

October 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Adari Kishore Kumar said that the party leaders will leave no stone unturned for the release of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu from the judicial remand at the Central Jail in Rajahmundry in the skill development case. People believed that Mr. Naidu did nothing wrong, but the YSR Congress Party government had `illegally’ arrested him by managing systems at various levels, he alleged.

A roundtable meeting on ‘Democracy is in danger’ was held in Anakapalli on Wednesday, with people including the party leaders, educationalists and students.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Kishore said that the roundtable meetings will be held in phases across the State for creating awareness among the people about the YSRCP government’s acts against Mr. Naidu and his family. The subsequent meetings will be held in East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Srikakulam etc, he added.

