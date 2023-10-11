HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP will leave no stone unturned for release of Chandrababu Naidu from judicial remand, says party leader in Anakapalli

October 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Adari Kishore Kumar said that the party leaders will leave no stone unturned for the release of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu from the judicial remand at the Central Jail in Rajahmundry in the skill development case. People believed that Mr. Naidu did nothing wrong, but the YSR Congress Party government had `illegally’ arrested him by managing systems at various levels, he alleged.

A roundtable meeting on ‘Democracy is in danger’ was held in Anakapalli on Wednesday, with people including the party leaders, educationalists and students.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Kishore said that the roundtable meetings will be held in phases across the State for creating awareness among the people about the YSRCP government’s acts against Mr. Naidu and his family. The subsequent meetings will be held in East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Srikakulam etc, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.