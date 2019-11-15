‘TDP using sand issue to corner govt.’

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu has described the ‘sand deeksha’ (agitation for sand) launched by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu as an attempt to revive the ‘dying party’.

“Recent floods are the major reason for sand shortage in the State. The situation has improved as around 30,000 tonnes of sand is available in Visakhapatnam district. One can get a load within two hours after placing an order,” he told the media here on Thursday. Sand stockyards were operational at six places in the district and two more would be opened at Atchutapuram and Anandapuram.

He accused the TDP of using sand scarcity as a weapon to counter the government.