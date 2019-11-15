‘TDP using sand issue to corner govt.’

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu has described the ‘sand deeksha’ (agitation for sand) launched by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu as an attempt to revive the ‘dying party’.
“Recent floods are the major reason for sand shortage in the State. The situation has improved as around 30,000 tonnes of sand is available in Visakhapatnam district. One can get a load within two hours after placing an order,” he told the media here on Thursday. Sand stockyards were operational at six places in the district and two more would be opened at Atchutapuram and Anandapuram.
He accused the TDP of using sand scarcity as a weapon to counter the government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor