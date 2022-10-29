TDP trying to spoil brand image of Visakhapatnam ahead of PM’s visit, alleges MLC Varudu Kalyani

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 29, 2022 20:33 IST

YSR Congress Party MLC Varudu Kalyani alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were creating a drama with the motto to defame the brand image of Visakhapatnam ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Ms. Kalyani alleged that the TDP did not want Visakhapatnam to be the Executive capital of the State, due to which its leaders are making baseless allegations of huge scale land encroachments and drug mafia. But, the fact is it is during the TDP government, the city has seen land and drug mafia, she alleged. She also said that Rushikonda housed a tourist project earlier. Even now, the State Government is constructing tourism project on it. It is a government site and what is wrong to construct some government building on it, she questioned.

