TDP to hold ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ on May 22

TDP will hold its ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ protest against the Centre denying Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status and not keeping other bifurcation promises in the city on May 22.

TDP State president and Energy Minister K. Kala Venkata Rao told reporters here the venue of the meeting was not yet decided.

He also did not disclose any other details relating to the ‘deeksha.’ He addressed the party District Coordination Committee meeting was held.

Mr. Kala Venkata Rao narrated the events that led up to TDP snapping ties with BJP and how TDP took the issue to people by holding meetings in Vijayawada and Tirupati. The Visakhapatnam meeting was meant to keep the pressure up on the Modi Government.

At a press conference he addressed along with Deputy Chief Minister N. China Rajappa and HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, he said though the State achieved 11 % growth rate, it would still lag behind Telangana and other Southern States by 2022.

Railway zone

The Railway zone was being linked to elections in other States and even the ₹ 350 crore sanctioned to backward districts was taken back. He said the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh was directionless and was preoccupied with cases quashed. He wanted to know what work a person who was in jail for 16 months was doing in Visakhapatnam.

Anakapalle MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Kapu Corporation Chairman Kottapalli Subbarayaudu, MLAs and TDP urban and rural presidents respectively Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Panchakarla Rameshbabu, and MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu were among those present.