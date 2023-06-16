HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP takes potshots at ruling party over kidnap of MVV’s son

June 16, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference at TDP office in Visakhapatnam.

Former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference at TDP office in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Former MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao expressed concern over the kidnap of YSRCP MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s family members by a rowdy-sheeter for ransom.

The incident aptly sums up the law and order situation in the State under the YSRCP government, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

“If such a thing can happen to the family of a Lok Sabha MP, that too of a ruling party, how safe is the common man?” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, hinting that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should take responsibility for such incidents.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr Srinivasa Rao alleged that after the YSRCP had come to power, crimes and atrocities have seen a drastic rise in the State. He alleged that many YSRCP leaders have been supporting drug peddling and illicit liquor transportation, apart from land-grabbing, he said.

He said as per recent crime records, murders and attacks against women have increased. He added that after announcing Visakhapatnam as executive capital, a large number of government lands were being encroached upon.

TDP Mahila wing president V. Anitha also condemned the incident and demanded the ruling party to acknowledge its failure in upholding law and order in the State.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.