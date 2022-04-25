TDP stopping all attempts being made to develop Visakhapatnam, alleges Amarnath

‘Mr. Naidu seems to have taken a vow to spoil the brand image of the city’

All efforts to develop Visakhapatnam as one among the top cities in the country by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is being stopped by the former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his Telugu Desam Party (TDP), alleged Minister for Heavy Industries, Infrastructure, Investments, Commerce and IT G. Amarnath on Monday.

Taking exception to some reports filed in a section of the media on the Rushikonda five-star resort, he said that a section of the media has turned yellow and it looks like they are working for the TDP.

He pointed out that after bifurcation, Visakhapatnam was the only city in the State that had the potential to be developed on par with any other metro cities such as Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru or Chennai. “But Mr. Naidu turned the city as place to host his parties and conferences. But he never took steps to develop it, as knew that developing Visakhapatnam would be detrimental to real estate growth in Amaravati,” alleged Mr. Amarnath.

According to him, it was Mr. Naidu who had created hurdles in transforming this city into the Executive capital of the State and also stalled the construction of the state guest house, by filing cases in the AP High Court.

It seems he has vowed to spoil the brand image of this city and is spewing poison. Even when, many political parties were fighting for the setting up of the railway zone, Mr. Naidu had come out with the theory that Vizag was not suitable, as it was prone to cyclonic storms and suggested Guntur or Guntakal, the Minister said. Mr. Naidu also stopped the allotment of 1.5 lakh houses to the poor, by approaching the court and now he has trained his guns on the resort project at Rushikonda, Mr. Amarnath said.

Vizag is known for its cosmopolitan fabric and communal harmony and the Chief Minister is determined to make it as the Executive capital, said Mr. Amarnath.