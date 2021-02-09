TDP stages protest against privatisation of steel plant

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 February 2021 01:18 IST

‘Centre will face the wrath of people if it goes ahead with the decision’

A maha dharna was organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC on Monday against the proposal of the Centre to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) .

The party leaders and activists raised slogans denouncing the decision of the Centre and warned that the Union government would have to face the wrath of the Telugu people, if it went ahead with its privatisation plan.TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the party MLAs were prepared to resign, if needed, to exert pressure on the Centre to review its decision. He said that the steel plant was achieved after prolonged struggles by the people and sacrifice of 32 lives.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that all parties should unite against privatisation of the plant.

Former MLA G. Ramanaidu, party leaders Chikkala Vijay, Md. Nazeer, Kaki Govinda Reddy, B. Jagan and B. Pothan Reddy were among those who participated.

Meanwhile, TDP activists under the leadership of Sanapala Panduranga Rao, met the Visakhapatnam North MLA and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and felicitated him for resigning as an MLA for the cause of the VSP. Party leaders D. Satyanarayana, Yellapu Srinivasa Rao, K. Suresh, Malla Sankar Rao and Ram Kumar and others, who participated in the programme, raised slogans ‘Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku’ and ‘Modi down down’.