TDP stages protest against privatisation of steel plant

A maha dharna was organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC on Monday against the proposal of the Centre to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) .
The party leaders and activists raised slogans denouncing the decision of the Centre and warned that the Union government would have to face the wrath of the Telugu people, if it went ahead with its privatisation plan.TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the party MLAs were prepared to resign, if needed, to exert pressure on the Centre to review its decision. He said that the steel plant was achieved after prolonged struggles by the people and sacrifice of 32 lives.
Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that all parties should unite against privatisation of the plant.
Former MLA G. Ramanaidu, party leaders Chikkala Vijay, Md. Nazeer, Kaki Govinda Reddy, B. Jagan and B. Pothan Reddy were among those who participated.
Meanwhile, TDP activists under the leadership of Sanapala Panduranga Rao, met the Visakhapatnam North MLA and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and felicitated him for resigning as an MLA for the cause of the VSP. Party leaders D. Satyanarayana, Yellapu Srinivasa Rao, K. Suresh, Malla Sankar Rao and Ram Kumar and others, who participated in the programme, raised slogans ‘Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku’ and ‘Modi down down’.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath