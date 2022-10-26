TDP seeks registration of pattas, approval for construction of houses for the poor in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu have demanded immediate registration of pattas and approval for construction of houses to the beneficiaries, who were issued pattas during the TDP regime.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, they said that 70,000 pattas were issued during the TDP rule in the city. After the YSR Congress Party government came to power, those pattas were set aside and approvals were not given either for registration or construction of houses. They sought immediate registration of the pattas and approval for construction of houses.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said that the TIDCO report showed that 3,210 houses were given in East Constituency but now only 120 houses were being shown. He alleged that valuable lands were being grabbed in the city. Beneficiaries of East constituency were being given plots at Reddipalli village, 50 km away from the city, he said.

He said that an agitation would be launched against the lopsided policies of the State government from October 28. On the allotment of houses to the poor, he said if the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials fail to take a decision on the issue by the second week of November, a protest would be launched in front of the GVMC office at Asilametta.

The MLA said that during the TDP ule, 1,55,067 houses were sanctioned in Visakhapatnam and the government had allotted 739.64 acres of land. While 75,000 houses could be built for the poor on the land, the YSR Congress Party government had reduced the number of beneficiaries and sanctioned only 24,192 houses. Of them, only 2,632 houses have been completed in the last three and a half years. He also sought the intervention of the District Collector for sanction of loans as provision of bank linkage was the responsibility of the government.