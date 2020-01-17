TDP seeks more time for raising objections on delimitation of wards

Leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), including two MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, and former MLA Palla Srinivas, submitted a memorandum to GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana demanding more time for raising objections on delimitation of wards and also rectifying certain defects in the delimitation, here on Friday.

‘Gross irregularities’

The TDP delegation told the GVMC Commissioner that there are gross irregularities in the delimitation and sought rectification. Speaking to the media later, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said the number of wards were increased from 72 to 98 overnight without a proper dialogue with the stakeholders.

According to him, the delimitation notification was announced on January 10 and on January 11 it was issued in the gazette. “How can they increase the wards from 72 to 98 in just 12 hours?” he questioned.

He said that the window period for objection for delimitation was given from January 12 to 17, and working days in the window period was just two days (January 12 and 17). “How can the government expect a proper consensus or objection for that matter in just two working days?” said Mr. Ganesh Kumar.

According to Mr. Ramakrishna Babu, all delimitation as per the municipal rules should be taken up on geographical features and not on population census. “The authorities concerned should consider the city as a unit and not Assembly constituencies. This exercise is a farce and is being done to benefit the YSR Congress Party,” he alleged.

Earlier, the GVMC had completed the exercise of delimitation of wards from 72 to 81. The number of wards has been increased as per population—63 wards for 10 lakh population and 18 wards for 50,000 people each. It took up delimitation of wards as per 2011 population census.

In the present proposal, the 98 wards will have about 19,410 people per ward.