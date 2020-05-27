TDP seeks judicial inquiry into styrene monomer leak

Telugu Desam Party Urban Committee has sought the adoption of resolutions seeking a judicial inquiry into the LG Polymers styrene monomer vapour leak and justice to the victims, at the party’s Mahanadu, which began in Guntur on Wednesday.

The urban committee president and Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and committee leaders Chode Pattabhiram, Pothana Reddy, Raja Rao, Sanapala Panduranga Rao, Malla Appalaraju and E. Sujatha were among those who participated in the Mahanadu from the party office in the city through Zoom app, held under the auspices of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Giving details to the media, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said the other party leaders participated in the conference from their respective homes. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in the gas leak.

Mr. Naidu and others, who participated in the Mahanadu at the party office in Guntur, expressed their condolences to the bereaved families of the gas leak victims and expressed hope that those who turned ill, due to inhalation of the styrene gas and were under treatment, would recover soon.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu moved the condolence motion and it was seconded by former Minister and senior party leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. He demanded shifting of the plant, assistance to people living in 3-km radius of the plant, a judicial probe into the leak and punishment of the guilty.

Earlier, the party leaders, who participated in the webinar from the party office in the city, garlanded a statue of party founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao before the commencement of the Mahanadu.