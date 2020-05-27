Visakhapatnam

TDP seeks judicial inquiry into styrene monomer leak

TDP leaders participating in the Mahanadu through webinar from the party office in Visakhapatnam.

TDP leaders participating in the Mahanadu through webinar from the party office in Visakhapatnam.   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Party leaders demand shifting of LG Polymers plant

Telugu Desam Party Urban Committee has sought the adoption of resolutions seeking a judicial inquiry into the LG Polymers styrene monomer vapour leak and justice to the victims, at the party’s Mahanadu, which began in Guntur on Wednesday.

The urban committee president and Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and committee leaders Chode Pattabhiram, Pothana Reddy, Raja Rao, Sanapala Panduranga Rao, Malla Appalaraju and E. Sujatha were among those who participated in the Mahanadu from the party office in the city through Zoom app, held under the auspices of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Giving details to the media, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said the other party leaders participated in the conference from their respective homes. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in the gas leak.

Mr. Naidu and others, who participated in the Mahanadu at the party office in Guntur, expressed their condolences to the bereaved families of the gas leak victims and expressed hope that those who turned ill, due to inhalation of the styrene gas and were under treatment, would recover soon.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu moved the condolence motion and it was seconded by former Minister and senior party leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. He demanded shifting of the plant, assistance to people living in 3-km radius of the plant, a judicial probe into the leak and punishment of the guilty.

Earlier, the party leaders, who participated in the webinar from the party office in the city, garlanded a statue of party founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao before the commencement of the Mahanadu.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 10:45:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/tdp-seeks-judicial-inquiry-into-styrene-monomer-leak/article31689636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY