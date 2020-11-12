TDP seeks CBI probe into ‘land scam’ in Vizag

Former Minister and senior leader of the TDP Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged land scam in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, he sought early completion of the investigation by the SIT, appointed by the YSR Congress Party government into land scam in Visakhapatnam and publication of the report. Referring to the allegations of YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy that insider trading had taken place in Visakhapatnam, the TDP leader alleged that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s son-in-law had taken possession of lands at several areas in Visakhapatnam.

He alleged that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was indulging in insider trading.