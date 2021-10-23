TDP seeks arrest of those involved in attacks on party offices

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 October 2021 18:37 IST

‘Jagan should inform how many govt. properties mortgaged in Vizag’

Former MLA and Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao demanded the arrest of persons who had attacked the party offices on October 20 and also wanted to know why the State government has not taken any action even after three days. He said that the party would protest before the Police Commissioner’s office, if the people involved in the attack were not arrested. He was addressing a press conference at the party office here on Saturday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that before coming to Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy needs to answer a few questions. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party was renaming projects which were initiated by the TDP and are inaugurating them to take credit. The housing project was also initiated by the TDP and the YSRCP stopping it, he alleged. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said Mr. Jagan should inform how many government properties in the city have been mortgaged and for what purpose. The Chief Minister should also answer how would the government get back those mortgaged properties, he added.

Questioning the move of quarrying the Rushikonda Hill, he questioned what was the need to do it. He asked whether the government was truly constructing a tourism project or the Chief Minister’s camp office. “Rushikonda Hill is a very well known tourist place for people of Visakhapatnam. People are now concerned as the entire hill is being destroyed. When there are so many hills in Visakhapatnam, what was the need to target Rushikonda Hill alone?” he questioned.

The TDP leader demanded that Mr. Jagan address a press conference after coming to Visakhapatnam and answer all the questions first.

Meanwhile, former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy criticised Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and DGP Gowtham Sawang. He alleged that Mr. Satyanarayana had secured the MP ticket by giving about ₹ 100 crore to the party leadership and has been involved in land grabbing and constructing buildings in an unauthorised manner in many parts of the city. He criticised Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy over his comments against TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

MLC D. Rama Rao, TDP floor leader of GVMC Peela Srinivasa Rao and others were present.