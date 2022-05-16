TDP protests rise in crime against women in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Mahila leaders staging a candlelight protest in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

May 16, 2022

‘YSR Congress Party is indifferent to various incident being reported in the State’

A candlelight protest was organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and party workers in protest what they called ‘indifferent attitude’ of the YSR Congress Party government on the growing attacks and rape of women in the State, at the party office at Ramnagar here on Monday evening.

Addressing the participants, Telugu Mahila State president V. Anita alleged that the attacks and rape of women have increased in the State during the last three years. The victims were being raped at their homes, she alleged and added that the Chief Minister was content with countering the incidents as exaggeration by the media.

She also alleged that the police were also making uncalled for comment against the victims in such cases instead of arresting the accused.

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, TDP south constituency in charge Gandi Babji, Bheemunipatnam in charge Korada Rajababu, party leaders Pasarla Prasad, Peela Srinivasa Rao, Telugu Mahila leaders G. Satya, E. Sujatha, Thota Ratnam, V. Tirumala Devi and P. Uma Rani were among those who were present.