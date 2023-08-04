HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu will visit irrigation projects, highlight failures of YSR Congress government in completing them: Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Addressing a media conference in this connection, senior leader of the TDP and MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the Mahashakti Chaitanya Radhayatra will begin on August 4 and continue for 40 days.

August 04, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Ganta Srinivasa Rao. File

Ganta Srinivasa Rao. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit various irrigation projects and highlight the “failures” of the YSR Congress government in completing the projects, during his tour of north Andhra from August 8 to 10.

Addressing a media conference in this connection on August 4, senior leader of the TDP and MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the Mahashakti Chaitanya Radhayatra, to create awareness among women, will begin today (Friday) and continue for 40 days.

He recalled that TDP founder and former Chief Minister, the late N. T. Rama Rao had accorded top priority to women through various measures for their empowerment such as equal right to women in property, reservations for women and establishment of women’s university. Mr. Naidu had also worked for the financial empowerment of women through ‘Deepam’ scheme and loans to women through DWCRA groups.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made promises before the elections but failed to keep them. He alleged that while the common perception was that the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme would be applicable to all eligible children in the family, it was being given to only one child in the family.

Ridiculing the statements of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy that 98.85% of the election promises were implemented, he wondered whether at least one of the nine ‘Navarathnas’ were properly implemented. He alleged that the promise of total prohibition was neglected and ‘loans were raised by the government showing the revenue earned through liquor sales’.

The TDP MLA also alleged that government employees were deceived as the promise on abolition of CPS was not implemented, construction of the capital was in a quandary, 75% of the work on the Polavaram project was completed during the Telugu Desam rule and the YSR Congress government has not done even 4% of the work. The other promises which were not implemented include: job calendar, payment of minimum support price to farmers, allotment of houses to journalists and establishment of an old age home.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also alleged that the YSR Congress government was now going on a foundation stone-laying spree, after failing to do anything during the first four years of its rule. The judgment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court directing the State government to stop construction of houses for the poor in R-5 Zone was a slap on its face.

MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao said that the Telugu Desam would provide gas cylinders free to women under the ‘Deepam’ scheme, and free bus travel to women in RTC buses, if elected to power in 2024.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.