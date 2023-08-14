ADVERTISEMENT

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu to release Vision Document 2047 in Visakhapatnam on August 15

August 14, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the 77th Independence Day celebrations on the Beach Road on Tuesday afternoon.

He will participate in a ‘padayatra’, which will start from the NTR statue on the Beach Road at 3 p.m. Later, he will participate in an interactive session with intellectuals from the city, to be held at the MGM Ground on the Beach Road at 4.30 p.m.

Mr. Naidu would put forth the “5 strategies for India as a Global Leader’ on behalf of the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation” and release the ‘Vision Document 2047.

