HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu to release Vision Document 2047 in Visakhapatnam on August 15

August 14, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the 77th Independence Day celebrations on the Beach Road on Tuesday afternoon.

He will participate in a ‘padayatra’, which will start from the NTR statue on the Beach Road at 3 p.m. Later, he will participate in an interactive session with intellectuals from the city, to be held at the MGM Ground on the Beach Road at 4.30 p.m.

Mr. Naidu would put forth the “5 strategies for India as a Global Leader’ on behalf of the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation” and release the ‘Vision Document 2047.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.