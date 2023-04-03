TDP president Chandrababu Naidu may sound poll bugle for 2024 from North Andhra region

April 03, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to address the key party workers in Visakhapatnam on April 5 (Wednesday). The party leaders say that more than 4,000 members would attend the meeting where Mr. Naidu would sound the poll bugle as the party considers the North Andhra region as its stronghold.

The mood is upbeat in the TDP camp after it won three graduates’ constituencies in the recently held MLC elections. Party candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi defeated his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rival Seethamraju Sudhakar comfortably in the North Andhra region.

Upbeat mood

The TDP, the main Opposition party in the State, also won the MLA quota seat after four YSRCP MLAs reportedly cross-voted, leading to the suspension of Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Venkatagiri Assembly constituency), Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy (Udayagiri Assembly constituency), Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore Rural Assembly constituency) and Vundvalli Sridevi (Tadikonda Assembly constituency).

TDP candidate Panchumarthi Anuradha won the MLC seat in MLA quota by defeating her YSRCP rival Kola Guruvulu, who hails from Visakhapatnam. This appears to have set the ball rolling for the upcoming 2024 general and Assembly elections.

The TDP has been enjoying a heft in the North Andhra region. There are 34 Assembly constituencies in the undivided districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagara and Srikakulam.

The TDP wrested more than 30 seats in the region when compared to the total of 117 it won when Mr. Naidu made a comeback in the 2014 elections held post State bifurcation. All the six Assembly seats in Visakhapatnam district were won by the TDP, making it a clean sweep.

However, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ruled the roost in the 2019 elections and the TDP managed to win only six seats from this region including four from Visakhapatnam city alone. The TDP won only 23 of the 175 Assembly seats in the State and six of these were from the North Andhra region.

Mr. Naidu considers North Andhra region as his lucky ground, where the electorate is equally divided between the rural and the urban segments. It is no secret that the TDP always has done better in the urban segments than in the rural areas.

So, Can Mr. Naidu make a turnaround in 2024? Former TDP MLA and Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency in-charge Palla Srinivasa Rao replies in the affirmative. “The process has already begun,” he asserts.

Election strategy

“Keeping the elections in mind, Mr. Naidu has chosen the cluster and unity leaders. Each cluster leader will cover about 20,000 voters while their unity counterpart will ensure that about 5,000 voters under them give their mandate in the TDP’s favour. They will sustain the tempo and keep the cadres motivated. There are more than 70 lakh voters in the North Andhra region after all,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

The meeting in Visakhapatnam is being termed as a zonal meet. It is expected that about 2,000 cluster and unity leaders and an equal number of party cadres would attend the meeting, said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.