“TDP out to cheat people again with false promises,” alleges MLC Varudhu Kalyani

July 15, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress MLC Varudhu Kalyani has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is out to cheat the people once again with fresh promises, after removing the manifesto from the party website soon after the 2014 general elections. People are no longer ready to believe the TDP.

Addressing a media conference, in Visakhaparnam, on July 15, Ms. Kalyani alleged that Mr. Naidu had cheated DWCRA women by assuring them to write off their loans to the tune of ₹14,200 crore, but failing to do so. She wondered as to what security could women expect from Mr. Naidu, who, she alleged, had supported a corporate college management following the suicide of a student Rishikeswari. “A man, who had kicked a Dalit woman was made the party president by Mr. Naidu,” she alleged.

In contrast, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving for the uplift and empowerment of women by providing them various positions such as chairpersons of various corporations, party posts and extension of various schemes such as ‘Amma Vodi’. She said that 70% of village and ward volunteers were women, who were taking the benefits of various government schemes to the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

Strongly condemning the comments on ‘volunteers’ by Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan and Mr. Naidu, the YSRCP MLC said that women would teach a lesson to the YSRCP and JSP in the 2024 elections. She ridiculed Telugu Mahila leader and former MLA V. Anita for trying to draw an analogy between the TDP’s ‘Janmabhoomi Committees’ and YSRCP s ‘Volunteers’. She said that during the tenure of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, a pro-TDP newspaper had described the ‘Janmabhoomi Committees’ as ‘highly corrupt’, and that they had fixed different rates for different services. She also alleged that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had converted his ‘Varahi’ into ‘Narahi’, suggesting that the JSP Chief was reading the script of Mr. Naidu.

Ms. Kalyani said the statements of Mr. Pawan Kalyan on ‘volunteers’ reflects his scant respect for women, and his attitude towards them. Referring to the statements of the JSP Chief that Mr. Mohan Reddy had insulted his wife, mother and sister, Ms. Kalyani said that it was Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh, who had spoken ill of his (Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s) mother. “The JSP has ‘shamelessly’ allied with the TDP, which had insulted his mother,” she added.