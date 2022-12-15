TDP organises rally on drug menace

December 15, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a rally to create awareness on the menace of ganja and other narcotic drugs at Gajuwaka on Wednesday.

A large number of students from several colleges attended the campaign ‘Say No to Drugs’ led by TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

“Students must stay away from ganja and drugs and focus on their studies and strive to achieve their goals. It is also the responsibility of parents to keep an eye on their children. Due to negligence of the government, there has been a rise in smuggling of ganja and narcotic drugs in Visakhapatnam. Wherever ganja is seized in the country, it is found that its roots are in the Agency area,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

He also alleged that there was a rise in murders and atrocities against women in Vizag city. TDP corporators, Telugu Shakthi members and TNSF leaders were present.

