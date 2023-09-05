ADVERTISEMENT

TDP organises a protest in Visakhapatnam seeking immediate release of Group II notification

September 05, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP MLC V. Chiranjeevi addressing the youth during a protest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A large number of students and unemployed youth took part in a rally organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alleging its failure in creating employment and releasing job calendar, at MVP Colony in the city on Tuesday.

The rally was led by North Andhra MLC V. Chiranjeevi and a number of TDP supporters. Members of various unemployed youth associations also joined the programme.

Raising slogans against the government, the youth demanded that the government release notification for 1,000 Group II posts immediately. The rally, which was started from Samatha College Junction, proceeded till the MVP Circle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chiranjeevi said that they were demanding release of notification for 1,000 Group II posts with dates of preliminary and mains examinations. The government should also assure and take steps to complete the selection procedure within six months, he said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has cheated youth of Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that during his padayatra, Mr Jagan had promised to release job calendar every year and also filling up of vacant posts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US