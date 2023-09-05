HamberMenu
TDP organises a protest in Visakhapatnam seeking immediate release of Group II notification

September 05, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP MLC V. Chiranjeevi addressing the youth during a protest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

TDP MLC V. Chiranjeevi addressing the youth during a protest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A large number of students and unemployed youth took part in a rally organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alleging its failure in creating employment and releasing job calendar, at MVP Colony in the city on Tuesday.

The rally was led by North Andhra MLC V. Chiranjeevi and a number of TDP supporters. Members of various unemployed youth associations also joined the programme.

Raising slogans against the government, the youth demanded that the government release notification for 1,000 Group II posts immediately. The rally, which was started from Samatha College Junction, proceeded till the MVP Circle.

Mr. Chiranjeevi said that they were demanding release of notification for 1,000 Group II posts with dates of preliminary and mains examinations. The government should also assure and take steps to complete the selection procedure within six months, he said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has cheated youth of Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that during his padayatra, Mr Jagan had promised to release job calendar every year and also filling up of vacant posts.

