TDP MLAs, MLCs welcome Executive capital proposal

Even as Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu is opposing the idea of setting up three capitals in the State, the party’s four MLAs and three MLCs from the district and other senior leaders met at a hotel on Tuesday and unanimously welcomed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan of making Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital.

However, the leaders expressed apprehension on the intention and implementation of the idea and development of Viskahapatnam region.

They felt that the idea was mooted to target the civic body elections, which is said to be held after a long wait.

G.N. Rao committee

Both the Chief Minister and the G.N. Rao committee that was formed to look into the capital formation, as part of the decentralisation of development, are vocal that Viskhapatnam be made the Executive capital, while Amaravati should be the legislative capital and Kurnool the judicial capital.

Those who attended the meeting include Visakha (West) MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu, Visakha (East) V. Ramakrishna Babu, Visakha (South) Vasupalli Ganesh, Visakha (North) Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLCs D. Ramarao, P. Chalapathi Rao and B. Naga Jagadeshwara Rao. Others included TDP (Urban) president S.A. Rehaman and rural president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu.

However, former Ministers Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy were not present in the meeting.

It may be noted that the YSRCP leaders are going gaga over the move saying that it would ensure the development of the regionon all fronts.