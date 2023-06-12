ADVERTISEMENT

TDP MLA to meet Visakhapatnam District Collector over deletion of names in voters’ list on June 13

June 12, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of leaders and activists of the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment will file a written complaint with the Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna on June 13 (Tuesday) against the alleged deletion of names from the electoral rolls.

In a release here on Monday, TDP leader Potanna Reddy said that the East Assembly constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu would lead the activists.

Mr. Potanna Reddy said that the names of about 40,000 voters in the segment have been deleted from the electroral list. GVMC ward corporators and public would visit the Collectorate on Tuesday morning to speak to the authorities concerned, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 15,000 names in Visakhapatnam South Assembly segment and 18,000 names in Narsipatnam Assembly segment in Anakapalli district were deleted, Mr. Potanna Reddy alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US