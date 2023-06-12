TDP MLA to meet Visakhapatnam District Collector over deletion of names in voters’ list on June 13

June 12, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Scores of leaders and activists of the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment will file a written complaint with the Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna on June 13 (Tuesday) against the alleged deletion of names from the electoral rolls.

In a release here on Monday, TDP leader Potanna Reddy said that the East Assembly constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu would lead the activists.

Mr. Potanna Reddy said that the names of about 40,000 voters in the segment have been deleted from the electroral list. GVMC ward corporators and public would visit the Collectorate on Tuesday morning to speak to the authorities concerned, he said.

Around 15,000 names in Visakhapatnam South Assembly segment and 18,000 names in Narsipatnam Assembly segment in Anakapalli district were deleted, Mr. Potanna Reddy alleged.