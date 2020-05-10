TDP MLA stages protest

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has found fault with Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao for allegedly making remarks on the plight of gas leak victims.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, he sought immediate shut down of the LG Polymers plant. Mr. Ganesh Kumar launched a one-hour silent protest.

Visakhapatnam East MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu and party leaders Pappu Raja Rao, G. Venku Naidu, Akkireddy Jagadish, K. Karteek, E. Sujatha, M. Satya Kiran and others participated in the protest.