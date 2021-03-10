TDP MLA shifted to police station from polling station

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 March 2021 15:51 IST

Mild tension prevailed at polling station no. 13 in Ward no. 21, near AU Out-gate, as the III Town Police arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) President Pranav Gopal for allegedly trying to barge in to the polling station, here on Wednesday.

The TDP MLA reportedly rushed to the polling station after rumours of rigging was reported from the polling station.

Sources said that the supporters of the TDP and YSR Congress Party had a heated arguments and they also staged a protest during the incident.

Advertising

Advertising

The MLA claimed that YSR Congress party workers were indulging in mass rigging at the polling station and he had gone there to check and stop it. He also claimed that YSRC MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and MLC Ravindra Babu were present near the polling station at the same time.

Later the III Town police had shifted the MLA and others to police station.