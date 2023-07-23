TDP MLA Rama Naidu issues open letter to Jagan with 21 questions on Polavaram project

July 23, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Alleging that the State government completely failed to take forward the Polavaram Project, Palakollu TDP MLA N. Rama Naidu on Saturday released an open letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with 21 questions on the project. Mr. Rama Naidu alleged that Mr. Jagan himself is an obstruction to the project and is deliberately delaying it to make money.

In his letter, Mr. Rama Naidu said had N. Chandrababu Naidu continued as Chief Minister, Polavaram project might have been completed by the year 2019 itself. He demanded to know whether personal reasons and the idea to make money were reasons behind delay of the project.

He said Jagan, after coming to power, removed various agencies working on the project. He asked whether this decision caused the damage to the diaphragm wall as there was no flood-management official to monitor the situation during the floods.

He also asked why the State government did not take up construction of upper cofferdam between May 2019 and August 2020 even though its construction was almost 80% complete. The TDP MLA also asked why the government was reluctant to allow anyone to the project site as if it were a restricted area.

During his tenure, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had made 28 visits to Polavaram project and organised 82 virtual interactions. Jagan, however, visited the project site only four times so far. “Is the government really bothered about the project?” he asked.