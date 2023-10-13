TDP MLA Ganta slams YSRCP leaders for making fun of Chandrababu Naidu’s health situation

October 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Minister and TDP MLA (North) Ganta Srinivasa Rao came down heavily on YSRCP leaders for making fun of the health situation of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is serving remand at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. He criticised the YSRCP government for showing negligence and disrespect towards the former Chief Minister. The TDP MLA also demanded that the State Government allow Mr. Naidu to receive advanced treatment in a super-speciality hospital immediately.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Friday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP activists are concerned about the health situation of Mr. Naidu. He alleged that the YSRCP government is not only disrespecting Mr. Naidu, who served as a Chief Minister for 14 years, but it has also failed to provide basic needs in view of his age.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that as per the reply received by former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu to a question filed under the RTI Act, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had availed 130 ‘mulakats’ in the first five months of his stay in jail. Moreover, Mr. Jagan was never treated as a prisoner and he used to have a separate room, kitchen, a special shuttle court, a cook and used to organise party meetings, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

He alleged that YSRCP had encroached lands in all parts of Visakhapatnam. He said that the YSRCP government has only 100 days left to rule.

Former MLA and TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP wants to disturb Mr. Naidu mentally. He warned of severe consequences if the health issues pertaining to former CM are not addressed immediately.

MLC D. Rama Rao and others were present.