TDP MLA and traders stop construction of compound wall

Tension prevailed for some time when Visakhapatnam east MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu along with his supporters staged a dharna protesting against construction of a compound wall at a site from where some shops were removed recently, as they were reportedly constructed on encroached land of the Irrigation Department.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu, along with some traders whose shops were demolished at the site, stopped the construction of the compound wall for a brief period.

The MLA questioned the AU and GVMC authorities for constructing the wall, as there was status quo order given by the court. He said no construction should be taken up till December 11 as per the court order.

He said 20 families were eking out a living for several years at the place but the authorities acted in an inhuman manner.

The police who arrived tried to pacify the agitating people. However, officials left the place as Mr. Ramakrishna Babu and others were firm on stalling the works.