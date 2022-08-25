TDP MLA alleges misuse of powers by GVMC Commissioner

Telugu Desam Party MLA Visakhapatnam (East) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu has alleged that at a time when number of wards lack basis facilities due to lack of funds, about ₹1.96 crore of GVMC funds were sanctioned to modernise GVMC Commissioner’s building.

In a letter to GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, MLA V Ramakrishna Babu hase asked how fair it is to allot such a huge amount when there is funds shortage issue.

"The GVMC is collecting user charges for garbage collection and has also burdened people by increasing property tax. In many areas, the corporation is also unable to repair potholes. In this situation, allocating Rs 1.96 crore for building block, is it not misusing power?,” the MLA questioned the commissioner. Eom