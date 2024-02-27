ADVERTISEMENT

TDP Mahila wing president slams IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

February 27, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila wing president V. Anitha, on Tuesday, slammed IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath for his comments against her during a recent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) programme at Payakaraopeta. As a counter to the Minister’s statements, Ms. Anitha ‘broke eggs’ during a press conference, here at the party office.

The former MLA said that Mr. Amarnath should announce where he is contesting from in the coming elections. She said that in his tenure as IT Minister, Amarnath has failed to bring in investments, not even an IT company. She said that, at present Amarnath does not even have a constituency or cadre, and people are ready to teach him a lesson in the coming elections.

The TDP MLA candidate from Payakaraopeta also said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to implement the liquor prohibition promise.

