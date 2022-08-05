TDP Mahila leader demands action against YSRCP MP over ‘obscene video’

Why Jagan, Home Minister and Mahila Commission silent on the issue, asks Anitha

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member and Mahila wing president V. Anitha on Friday accused the YSR Congress Party of inaction against its MP Gorantla Madhav, whose alleged nude video went viral on Thursday.

Demanding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy dismiss the MP immediately, she also questioned why no cases were booked against the MP by the police and why no inquiry was launched by the Women’s Commission.

At a press conference at the TDP office, here, Ms. Anitha questioned why were the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister T. Vanitha and Mahila Commission members silent on the incident so far and in what capacity was Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy responding on the issue. How much time would they take to confirm though it was evident that the video was genuine, she said.

“Women empowerment does not mean making a woman Home Minister. The government must take action against those who hurt or commit any offence against women. What happened to the Disha Act now?”

Ms. Anitha also alleged that before the elections Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked people to give them 22 MPs, so that he would bring special status to the State. But now, those MPs had put Andhra Pradesh to shame by their obscene acts. The viral video had become a hot topic now among the MPs in the Lok Sabha, who were surprised how Mr. Madhav was elected by the people for such a prestigious post, she alleged.

She also said that during the last three years, crimes against women had seen a rise in Andhra Pradesh, but the YSRCP had failed to control them.