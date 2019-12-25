TDP leaders urge SP to lift cases against Ayyanna

Telugu Desam Party leaders from the district on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Rural Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee here on Tuesday, seeking lifting of cases registered against former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.

Narsipatnam Police registered a case against the former Minister on charges of obstructing police from performing their duty on December 21. Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu allegedly picked up an argument with the police when they visited his house following a dispute between the family members over hoisting of a party flag on their joint property.

Hoisting YSRCP flag

“Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu is a TDP leader, while his brother Sanyasi Patrudu has shifted loyalty to the YSRCP. Mr. Sanyasi Patrudu’s son hoisted the YSRCP flag on their joint property and this led to a tense situation between the two families,” the TDP leaders said in the memorandum.

Mr. Sanyasi Patrudu’s son lodged a complaint at Narsipatnam police station. “Police personnel in large numbers went to the former Minister’s house to probe into the issue, without giving prior intimation. When Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu questioned the police behaviour and cases were against registered against him under Sections 179, 186, 189, 353, 500 and 504 of the IPC,” the TDP leaders said and appealed to the SP to withdraw the cases after an inquiry.

MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, former MLAs Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and Palla Srinivasa Rao were among those who met the SP.