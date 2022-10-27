TDP leaders trying to oppose development of north Andhra region, says IT Minister

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath | Photo Credit: File photo

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders are destroying the brand image of Visakhapatnam by depicting the north Andhra as a haven for ganja trade, ignoring the fact that the region has contributed to the success of the party in the past.

Taking strong exception to the protests planned by the TDP leaders in the north Andhra region, Mr. Amarnath said at a media conference on Thursday that it was strange that they had identified the problems in the region now, which they had failed to do during the rule of their party.

“It comes as no surprise as TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had unceremoniously unseated former Chief Minister and party’s founder N.T. Rama Rao from power, is now willing to sacrifice the interests of the north Andhra region. TDP leaders are now out to backstab the region which elected them to power by opposing its development,” said Mr. Amarnath.

Alleging that a section of the media was supporting the TDP, the Minister said that it was against the development of north Andhra. “Vested interests are crying hoarse that the YSRCP government is out to destroy the north Andhra region. They are also moving the court to create stumbling blocks in the path of development projects,” said Mr. Amarnath.

“We planned to build a State Guest House at Thotlakonda and they (TDP leaders) went to court. When the APTDC took up construction of resorts at Rushikonda, they alleged that greenery was destroyed. However, they had no complaints when constructions came up on other nearby hills in the past. The TDP leaders are againsy the development of Visakhapatnam,” he said.

The Minister further alleged that the TDP was against any development of north Andhra as that could result in the value of the land owned by them in Amaravati going down. He wondered what would be left for the north Andhra, Rayalaseema and the rest of the State, if ₹1.10 lakh crore was invested in 29 villages in Amaravati.

“The YSRCP government is not opposed to the development of Amaravati. Justice will be done to the farmers there. Mr. Naidu and his ‘package star’ (Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan) are against development of north Andhra as their sole interest is Amaravati,” said Mr. Amarnath.

Replying to queries, Mr. Amarnath said that none could stop Visakhapatnam from becoming the Executive Capital.