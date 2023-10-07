HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP leaders stage protest against Naidu’s arrest in Visakhapatnam

October 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leaders Ganta Srinivasa Rao, V. Ramakrishna Babu, Palla Srinivasa Rao and others staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

TDP leaders Ganta Srinivasa Rao, V. Ramakrishna Babu, Palla Srinivasa Rao and others staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A large number of TDP leaders, Mahila wing members and supporters took part in a surprise protest against the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu hereon Saturday. The members took out a rally from the TDP office to the LIC Building Junction near Daba Gardens.

TDP MLA (North) Ganta Srinivasa Rao, (East) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and corporators from the TDP took part in the protest. Holding TDP flags and placards of ‘I am with CBN’, the TDP leaders raised slogans against the YSRCP. The Mahila Wing members garlanded the statue of Dr B.R Ambedkar at the LIC building and raised slogans ‘C.M Down Down’

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Naidu was arrested seeing the public response for the TDP’s programmes. He also said that the TDP chief will be released from jail very soon.

Meanwhile, some of the TDP leaders led by former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and a few corporators organised prayers at Simhachalam temple for the wellbeing of Mr. Naidu.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.