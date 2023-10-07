TDP leaders stage protest against Naidu’s arrest in Visakhapatnam

October 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A large number of TDP leaders, Mahila wing members and supporters took part in a surprise protest against the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu hereon Saturday. The members took out a rally from the TDP office to the LIC Building Junction near Daba Gardens.

TDP MLA (North) Ganta Srinivasa Rao, (East) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and corporators from the TDP took part in the protest. Holding TDP flags and placards of ‘I am with CBN’, the TDP leaders raised slogans against the YSRCP. The Mahila Wing members garlanded the statue of Dr B.R Ambedkar at the LIC building and raised slogans ‘C.M Down Down’

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Naidu was arrested seeing the public response for the TDP’s programmes. He also said that the TDP chief will be released from jail very soon.

Meanwhile, some of the TDP leaders led by former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and a few corporators organised prayers at Simhachalam temple for the wellbeing of Mr. Naidu.