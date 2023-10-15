TDP leaders stage ‘Nyayaniki Sankellu’ protest against the arrest of Naidu

October 15, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu took part in ‘Nyayaniki Sankellu’, a unique protest against the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, at the party office here on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu alias Gana Babu, East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Mahila wing members, TDP corpotrators and supporters participated in the protest.

During the protest, the TDP leaders handcuffed themselves with ropes and raised slogans against the YSRCP government. Alleging that Mr. Naidu’s arrest was illegal, the TDP leaders held placards with the caption: ‘I am with CBN’.

During the protest, Mr. Atchannaidu came down heavily on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and alleged that the government is deliberately creating trouble for Mr. Naidu.

Meanwhile, former Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu along with the supporters took part in the protest at Narsipatnam.