TDP leaders stage massive protest against alleged land encroachments by YSRCP leaders in Visakhapatnam district

‘Several prime lands valued at thousands of crores in the district are encroached by the ruling party leaders’

August 08, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao addressing the gathering during a protest organised by the TDP in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao addressing the gathering during a protest organised by the TDP in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a massive protest alleging large-scale land grabbing/encroachment by the YSR Congress Party leaders, here on Tuesday.

Senior leaders including MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Visakha-West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu alias Gana Babu, former MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and Palla Srinivasa Rao, members from women’s wing, TNSF, corporators attended the six-hour long demonstration staged near the Gandhi Statue at the GVMC building.

Raising slogans against the YSRCP government, the TDP leaders alleged that several prime lands valued at thousands of crores in Visakhapatnam district were encroached by the ruling party leaders. They said that people should vote for TDP in the coming election, in order to save Visakhapatnam.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that before elections, the YSRCP leaders have staged a protest in the name of ‘Save Vizag’. After coming to power, they have started to grab prime lands. He stated that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy shifting to Visakhapatnam is a very bad news. Even before shifting of Mr. Jagan to the city, several important government properties were mortgaged, while many lands were encroached, the TDP alleged. What would be the situation if Mr. Jagan shifts here, he questioned.

Mr. Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that The YSRCP has tried to stop TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to visit Polvaram project. However, he had visited the site and brought to light the delay in progress of the project made by the ruling party. The TDP leader said that the TDP government during its reign had constructed a number of TIDCO houses. But the Chief Minister is not ready to give them to the needy. Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy stated that after the TDP government comes to power, all the lands which were encroached by the YSRCP will be taken back.

