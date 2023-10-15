TDP leaders seek Chief Minister’s appointment during his visit to Visakhapatnam on October 16

October 15, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from Visakhapatnam are seeking appointment of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Monday (October 16), to discuss about the issues pertaining to North Andhra. In this regard, the TDP leaders are sending a letter to the District Collector seeking appointment with the Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Sunday, Visakhapatnam (North) MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao alleged that YSR Congress Party has completely neglected the North Andhra region ever since it came to power. He alleged that the Chief Minister’s move of shifting the CMO to Vizag a few months ahead of elections was to cheat people. He said that the TDP would like to discuss about these issues with the Chief Minister during his visit on Monday, if an appointment is given.

Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that a number of important projects like Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project and the issue of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation were completely ignored by the YSRCP. He said that despite having the most number of MPs, the YSRCP has failed to speak on these issues. He said that during the end of the TDP rule, Visakhapatnam was having a basic IT base, but after formation of the YSRCP government, many IT companies had left the city. Forget about bringing in new investments, a number of projects like Lulu were forced to leave the State, he alleged

ADVERTISEMENT

He criticised the YSRCP leaders for making fun of the former Chief Mininister Chandrababu Naidu’s health. He alleged that the YSRCP was cheating the public in the name of tourism by destroying the Rushikonda Hill. He said that during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Monday, Mr. Jagan should visit the Rushikonda constructions and announce how much he has spent for the temporary residence.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao demanded that the Chief Minister announce his stand on VSP privatisation during his visit. He also criticised the local YSRCP MLAs and MPs for failing to arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister for the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Samithi members, who have been protesting since the last 1,000 days.

He also questioned the State Government how can they construct some residential buildings near Rushikonda, which is a Blue Flag beach.

TDP (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, TDP leaders Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.