ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leaders refute Jagan’s claims of ‘government negligence’ over Anakapalli industrial accidents

Published - August 24, 2024 08:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat claims that industrial accidents in the State occurred due to the lack of efforts made by the previous YSRCP government

The Hindu Bureau

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference along with MP M. Sribharat and MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu at the party office in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

State Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said that former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Jagan Mohan Reddy should stop ‘using’ deaths for his political benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refuting the comments made by Mr. Jagan over the State government’s alleged negligence of the industrial accidents in Anakapalli, the Gajuwaka MLA said that the public won’t fall for the ‘false propaganda’ being spread by the YSRCP leaders.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that Mr. Jagan has made it a practice to cash in on deaths, claiming that he used the death of former Chief Minister and his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, to gain political mileage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat in turn attributed the accidents in the State to the negligence of the previous government, drawing parallels with Hyderabad, which is an industrial-hub but barely sees such accidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sribharat alleged that the YSRCP government had misused departments like Pollution Control Board (PCB) and others to target industries related to TDP leaders, instead of utilising them to ensure that the safety standards are met within the industries. He also said that it is the responsibility of the managements to protect the workers by ensuring safety measures.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that during the LG Polymers incident, the YSRCP government did not pay compensation to several of the deceased. The loss for the animals was also not compensated, while promises like construction of hospital, providing health cards were not realised, he alleged.

City TDP President Gandi Babjee, South Constituency in-charge Sithamraju Sudhakar were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US