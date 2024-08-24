TDP leaders refute Jagan’s claims of ‘government negligence’ on Anakapalli industrial accidents

State Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said that former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Jagan Mohan Reddy should stop ‘using’ deaths for his political benefit.

Refuting the comments made by Mr. Jagan over the State government’s alleged negligence of the industrial accidents in Anakapalli, the Gajuwaka MLA said that the public won’t fall for the ‘false propaganda’ being spread by the YSRCP leaders.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that Mr. Jagan has made it a practice to cash in on deaths, claiming that he used the death of former Chief Minister and his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, to gain political mileage.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat in turn attributed the accidents in the State to the negligence of the previous government, drawing parallels with Hyderabad, which is an industrial-hub but barely sees such accidents.

Mr. Sribharat alleged that the YSRCP government had misused departments like Pollution Control Board (PCB) and others to target industries related to TDP leaders, instead of utilising them to ensure that the safety standards are met within the industries. He also said that it is the responsibility of the managements to protect the workers by ensuring safety measures.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that during the LG Polymers incident, the YSRCP government did not pay compensation to several of the deceased. The loss for the animals was also not compensated, while promises like construction of hospital, providing health cards were not realised, he alleged.

City TDP President Gandi Babjee, South Constituency in-charge Sithamraju Sudhakar were also present.