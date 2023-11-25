HamberMenu
TDP leaders meet Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan

November 25, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leaders and BJP leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju with Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

TDP leaders and BJP leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju with Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

A group of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders met Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan at a hotel here on Saturday. Mr Pawan Kalyan visited Visakhapatnam to distribute cheques to the victims in the fire accident at fishing harbour. The TDP leaders include MLAs (North) Ganta Srinivasa Rao and (East) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Sathyanarayana Murthy and Gandi Babjee, and Uttarandhra MLC V Chiranjeevi Rao.

A senior TDP leader said that it was just a courtesy visit. He said that this was for the first time that Mr. Pawan had come to Visakhapatnam after announcing alliance with the TDP. The TDP leaders were well received by Mr. Pawan Kalyan. Former MLA and politburo member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) P Vishnu Kumar Raju was also present with Pawan Kalyan.

