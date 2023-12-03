TDP leaders discuss arrangements for Naidu’s visit to Simhachalam temple on December 3

December 03, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving in Visakhapatnam on December 3 and will be visiting Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Simhachalam.

This is the first time, Mr Naidu is visiting Visakhapatnam after his arrest in the alleged skill development case and was given regular bail.

MLAs, MPs, senior leaders and other members from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli region will be receiving Mr. Naidu at the airport, as he is scheduled to reach at around 12 p.m. However, no roadshows and rallies were planned due to the restrictions. After the darshan, he will be leaving Visakhapatnam at around 1.30 p.m.

TDP leaders Ganta Srinivasa Rao, former MLA & Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president, Palla Srinivasa Rao and others took part in a meeting to discuss about the arrangements for receiving Mr Naidu and they have also discussed about ‘Yuvagalam’ yatra by TDP National General Secretary, Nara Lokesh which would enter Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on December 6.

As per the TDP leaders, the ‘Yuvagalam’ yatra is likely to reach Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam district on December 12.

The TDP leaders are also planning to conduct a massive public meeting during Vizag’s Yuvagalam schedule to held in Bheemunipatnam constituency.

