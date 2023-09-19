TDP leaders detained at home and near Simhachalam

September 19, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A number of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and supporters were either detained at home or arrested at Simhachalam, while they were on their way to Simhachalam temple, on September 19. As part of the protest against the arrest of TDP national president, N. Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP leaders have proposed to visit ‘Tholi Pavancha’ at the foothills of Simhachalam and offer prayers to the main deity Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and break coconuts. However, the plan was foiled by the city police anticipating disturbance in law and order in the city.

Former MLA and Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Visakhapatnam (West) MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu), TDP Mahila wing president, V. Anitha, former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, former MLA Gandi Babji were among those who were detained at their homes from September 19 early hours.

A large number of police who had already deployed at the Simhachalam Tholi Pavancha arrested the protestors. Former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was arrested near Simhachalam and shifted to an undisclosed police station. However, a few protestors who managed to reach Simhachalam Hill staged a novel protest by kneeling down in front of the temple.

Speaking to The Hindu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that they were about to take a very peaceful campaign to offer prayers to the deity for the wellbeing of Mr. Naidu. But the police have foiled it.

“I was detained at home right from the morning and after repeated requests, I was brought to the TDP office and detained there. They want us to be either at our home or the party offices, but not anywhere else. Many TDP supporters were arrested and sent to various police stations. We strongly condemn this,” he said.

Former MLA Giddi Eswari who was stopped and arrested near Simhachalam, said that in a democracy, they have right to protest. However, the YSRCP government is against the democracy, she said.

Protest at TDP office

The TDP leaders led by Palla Srinivasa Rao staged a protest near the party office on September 19 morning. Holding placards – ‘I am with CBN’, the activists condemned the government’s move to stop the protests. Mahila wing members were present

