TDP leaders criticise YSRCP’s ‘Why A.P. needs Jagan’ campaign

November 10, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Telugu Desam party (TDP) on Friday criticised YSR Congress Party’s ‘Why A.P. needs Jagan’ campaign here on Friday. The TDP leaders said that Andhra Pradesh does not need Jagan at all and ‘A.P. hates Jagan’. They also said that people are eagerly waiting to cast their vote and dethrone YSRCP government in the coming elections. Addressing a press conference at the TDP office, the party leaders Gandi Babjee and Mohammed Nazeer alleged that the YSRCP government has put the State in a debt trap. They said that Jagan’s government has neglected unemployment, irrigation projects and construction of capital, failed to get investments and didn’t fulfil promise on prohibition. They said that people are not responding to the programmes being organised by the YSRCP.